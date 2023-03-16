Batista Not Expected To Be Inducted Into The 2023 WWE Hall Of Fame Class

This year will not mark Batista’s induction into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Batista was supposed to be inducted in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic caused a delay, and both parties decided to do it sooner rather than later. The Animal was originally scheduled to be inducted this year in Los Angeles, but PWInsider has learned that he won’t be joining his longtime friend Rey Mysterio.

The most likely explanation for Batista’s absence this year was that he was in South Africa filming the “My Spy” sequel.

It was mentioned that WWE only intended to induct five Hall of Famers this year. Mysterio (inducted by Konnan) and The Great Muta, the show’s headliners, have already been revealed by WWE. (inducted by WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair). Stacy Keibler’s induction was said to be close to being finalized earlier this week. Now, word is that she has been confirmed without a doubt and will be announced very soon.

As of last report, WWE had no intention of inducting any tag teams this year. The Rougeau Brothers were recently teased for the Hall of Fame by WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, but it appears that won’t be happening this year. With Mysterio, Muta, and Keibler already in, only two names remain.

It was unclear whether WWE intended to reveal a Celebrity Wing inductee this year or inductees into the Legacy Wing. There’s also no word on whether the Warrior Award will be given out in Los Angeles.

It had been reported that WWE planned for a much smaller group of inductees this year, and while five is down from most years, WWE inducted only five in 2022 – The Undertaker, Vader, Queen Sharmell, The Steiner Brothers, and Shad Gaspard with the Warrior Award.

On Friday, March 31 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, following the conclusion of the WrestleMania 39 go-home episode of SmackDown, the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is scheduled.