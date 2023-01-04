Batista on Being Compared to The Rock: “I Never Wanted to Be the Next Rock, I Just Want to Be a Good F*cking Actor”

Dave Batista discussed his acting career and being compared to The Rock in an interview with GQ Magazine.

“I never wanted to be the next Rock. I just want to be a good f*cking actor. A respected actor,” Batista said.

He continued, “I’m afraid of things. I’m nervous about things. But I can force myself to do things that make me uncomfortable, because I know I’m not gonna get anywhere if I don’t. I may cringe after the fact, but I’m not going to let that fear hold me back.”

As PWMania.com previously reported, Batista was backstage at the final WWE SmackDown of 2022 from Tampa, Florida. Click here to see a photo of the former WWE champion backstage with WWE Global Ambassador Titus O’Neil.