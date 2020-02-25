Batista On TV This Week, Devon Dudley On His Sons, Raw Top 10, WWE Stock

– Below are the top 10 moments from last night’s WWE RAW in Winnipeg, the go-home show for WWE Super ShowDown:

– 2020 WWE Hall of Famer Dave Batista will be on CBS’ “The Late Late Show with James Corden” this Wednesday night. Cedric The Entertainer and Princess Nokia will also be appearing on the show.

– WWE stock was up 0.16% today, closing at $48.81 per share after opening at $48.65. Today’s high was $49.77 and the low was $47.76.

– WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley took to Twitter today to wish his twin sons, Terrence and Terrell, a Happy 25th Birthday, and indicated that we may be hearing more from them in the near future.

Dudley wrote, “I want to say happy 25th birthday to my two boys Terrence and Terrell. (TNT) You two started it all for the family. I’m so proud of what you become, and what you are about to do in life. The family loves you and honor you on this day.”

Terrence and Terrell first appeared for TNA back in 2011 in a storyline with their dad and D’Angelo Dinero. They have since worked some Florida indie promotions as a tag team called TNT, and they have trained at the Team 3D Academy of Professional Wrestling in Florida. The brothers participated in a WWE tryout at the Performance Center back in June 2018. As we noted at this link, they spoke with Chris Van Vliet shortly after the tryout about how things went, and their futures in the business. There’s no word yet on what D-Von is referring to in the post seen below, but we will keep you updated on their careers.