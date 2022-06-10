Batista Reveals Recent Injury and Successful Surgery

WWE legend Batista recently had surgery to repair a torn quad and damaged meniscus.

This month, the Animal took to Instagram to reveal that he had surgery in mid-May. Dr. Wilk and Dr. Emblom of Champion Sports Medicine/Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center in Birmingham, AL, as well as trainer/therapist Heather Prahl, were among the people he praised.

“Exactly 14 weeks post surgery for a torn quad tendon and torn meniscus. Thanks to @wilk_kevin Dr @bentonemblom and @heatherprahl_at I was able to keep on truckin .. And now I think its safe to say that I’M BACK IN BINESS! [muscle flex emoji] #DreamChaser even if I’m limping! [laughing emoji] #LimpingInHot #guardiansofthegalaxy #guardiansofthegalaxyvol3,” he wrote.

Batista is currently occupied with Hollywood.

