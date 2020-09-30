Batista Says RZA Almost Provided Lyrics For His WWE Theme Song In 2014, CM Punk Comments

WWE Hall of Famer Batista took to Twitter today and revealed details on how WWE turned down a new theme song that featured lyrics from RZA of the Wu Tang Clan. Batista responded to a fan who said his “Animal” theme song was the best theme from his WWE career. He noted that when he returned to WWE in 2014, RZA was going to add some lyrics to his theme to give it an updated feel. WWE said no. The Animal noted that this was just another frustration he had with his 2014 run.

“Here’s some cool background shit for ya! My homie @rza from @WuTangClan was going to add some lyrics to my music to give it an updated feel when I went back in 2014… FOR FREE!!!! And the @WWE said NO. [face screaming in fear emoji] Just another one of my frustrations of the 2014 shit show if a return. [facepalm emoji],” Batista wrote.

Former WWE Champion CM Punk, who has his own gripes with the way WWE does business and treats their talents, responded to the tweet. “Lol. Sounds about right,” Punk wrote.