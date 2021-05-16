Batista Tweets On WWE WrestleMania Backlash

Former WWE Champion Batista took to Twitter this evening to comment on the WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view.

“Wishing good luck to all the WWE Superstars competing tonight at #WMBacklash. Sorry I couldn’t make it … but some of my friends will. #ArmyOfTheDead @WWE,” he wrote.

Zack Snyder’s “Army of the Dead” movie is sponsoring tonight’s WWE pay-per-view. That movie hits Netflix this coming Friday and stars Batista. The movie saw a limited theatrical release this past Friday.