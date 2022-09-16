Batista’s New Entertainment Company Signs Deal and More Batista Updates

A significant new movie production agreement has been signed by the brand-new entertainment business owned by WWE legend Batista.

According to Deadline, FilmNation Entertainment’s recently launched film production label Infrared and Batista’s recently established Dogbone Entertainment have agreed to a first-look movie production deal.

Batista will star in and produce many of the features that Dogbone and Infrared will concentrate on developing and making.

Batista and Infrared’s president of production Drew Simon previously worked together on the 2020 movie “My Spy” from when Simon was at STX. FilmNation is in charge of handling international sales for the Batista and Milla Jovovich movie “In The Lost.”

In 2022, Batista founded Dogbone. The film and TV outlet will also explore dramas while concentrating on genre projects. The goal of Infrared is to produce box office hits with potential for franchises. Each year, the label intends to release three to four films with budgets between mid- and high-level in the action, thriller, comedy, and sci-fi categories.

In the press release from today, Batista stated, “On behalf of Team Dogbone we couldn’t have wished for a more ideal partner than Infrared. This is an enormous opportunity for us and we’re hitting the ground running. On a personal note, I feel extremely blessed to once again be working with my friend, Drew Simon. My respect for him is immeasurable, and I look forward to every second we get to work together bringing amazing stories to film.”

Simon added, “Dave Bautista is a world class entertainer and savvy creative, and we could not be more excited to dive into producing with him and his team at Dogbone Entertainment. I have had the pleasure of working with Dave on numerous films, and the process is just as fun and rewarding on screen as it is behind the scenes. We have several great films together already in the works that we look forward to announcing very soon.”

The Animal most recently starred in Netflix’s “Glass Onion: Knives Out 2,” and he is currently filming the “Dune” sequel. On May 5, 2023, The Animal will also appear in Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy 3.” Additionally, he just finished production on M. Night Shyamalan’s “Knock at the Cabin,” which will hit theatres on February 3, 2023. In 2023, Batista will star and produce in the Netflix film “Unleashed.” He will also work with Jason Momoa on the MGM buddy cop comedy movie “Lethal Weapon,” which was inspired by the former WWE Champion’s August 2021 tweet.

In addition to discussing his new tattoo parlor in Florida recently, the future WWE Hall of Famer previously disclosed an injury and surgery in the summer.