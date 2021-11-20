Battle Royal Announced For WWE Survivor Series, Final Member Of Team SmackDown

The final card for Sunday’s WWE Survivor Series PPV was announced during tonight’s SmackDown. Sonya Deville announced a 25-Man Battle Royal to commemorate 25 years since The Rock’s debut, and Sheamus defeated Cesaro, Jinder Mahal and Ricochet in a Fatal 4 Way to earn the final spot on Team SmackDown for the Traditional 5-on-5 match.

Here is the final card for Sunday’s PPV from Brooklyn-

–Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match: Team SmackDown (Jeff Hardy, Drew McIntyre, Happy Corbin, King Woods, Sheamus) vs. Team RAW (Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens, Austin Theory)

–Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match: Team SmackDown (Sasha Banks, Natalya, Shayna Baszler, Shotzi, Toni Storm) vs. Team RAW (Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley, Queen Zelina, Carmella)

-WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. WWE Champion Big E (Non-Title)

-SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch (Non-Title)

-SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. RAW Tag Team Champions R-K-Bro (Non-Title)

-WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura vs. WWE United States Champion Damian Priest (Non-Title)

–Dual Brand Battle Royal: Cesaro, Ricochet, Mansoor, Sami Zayn, Angel, Humberto, Jinder Mahal, Shanky, Erik, Ivar, Drew Gulak, AJ Styles, Omos, Otis, Chad Gable, Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode, Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander, Apollo Crews, Commander Azeez, Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, R-Truth, T-BAR