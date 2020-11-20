Battle Royal Announced For WWE Survivor Series Pre-Show

WWE has announced a Dual Brand Battle Royal for Sunday’s Survivor Series Kickoff Pre-show. No participants have been confirmed as of this writing.
The pre-show will begin at 6 PM Eastern Time on Sunday and will air for 1 hour. It will stream on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, Twitch, Tik Tok and the WWE Network.
Here is the card for Sunday’s Survivor Series-
RAW vs. SmackDown
WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns
RAW vs. SmackDown
RAW Women’s Champion Asuka vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks
RAW vs. SmackDown
WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn
RAW vs. SmackDown
RAW Tag Team Champions The New Day vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits
Men’s Traditional 5-on-5 Elimination Match
Team RAW (AJ Styles, Keith Lee, Sheamus, Braun Strowman, Riddle) vs. Team SmackDown (Kevin Owens, Jey Uso, Seth Rollins, King Baron Corbin, 1 Superstar TBA)
Women’s Traditional 5-on-5 Elimination Match
Team RAW (Team Captains: WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax, Peyton Royce, Lacey Evans, Lana) vs. Team SmackDown (Bianca Belair, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, 2 Superstars TBA)
Kickoff Pre-show: Dual-Brand Battle Royal
Participants TBA