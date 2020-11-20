Battle Royal Announced For WWE Survivor Series Pre-Show

WWE has announced a Dual Brand Battle Royal for Sunday’s Survivor Series Kickoff Pre-show. No participants have been confirmed as of this writing.

The pre-show will begin at 6 PM Eastern Time on Sunday and will air for 1 hour. It will stream on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, Twitch, Tik Tok and the WWE Network.

Here is the card for Sunday’s Survivor Series-

RAW vs. SmackDown

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

RAW vs. SmackDown

RAW Women’s Champion Asuka vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks

RAW vs. SmackDown

WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn

RAW vs. SmackDown

RAW Tag Team Champions The New Day vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits

Men’s Traditional 5-on-5 Elimination Match

Team RAW (AJ Styles, Keith Lee, Sheamus, Braun Strowman, Riddle) vs. Team SmackDown (Kevin Owens, Jey Uso, Seth Rollins, King Baron Corbin, 1 Superstar TBA)

Women’s Traditional 5-on-5 Elimination Match

Team RAW (Team Captains: WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax, Peyton Royce, Lacey Evans, Lana) vs. Team SmackDown (Bianca Belair, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, 2 Superstars TBA)

Kickoff Pre-show: Dual-Brand Battle Royal

Participants TBA