Battle Royal Entrants Confirmed For AEW Dynamite

The following 15 participants have been confirmed for the AEW Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale that has been announced for Wednesday. The final two participants in the match will then do battle in a singles match later on. The winner of the singles match will then take possession of the Dynamite Diamond Ring. MJF currently has the ring.

The participants are-

-Hangman Page

-Sammy Guevara

-John Silver

-Alex Reynolds

-Isiah Kassidy

-Marq Quen

-Matt Hardy

-Matt Sydal

-Scorpio Sky

-Shawn Spears

-Orange Cassidy

-Kip Sabian

-Miro

-Wardlow

-MJF