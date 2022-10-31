Battle Slam “Thriller” Event Results and Highlights (10/30/22)

On October 30, Battle Slam held its latest event “Thriller” from Atlanta, Georgia.

The main event saw Baron Black successfully defend his Battle Slam ICON World Title against Impact Wrestling star Mike Bailey.

Here are the full results and highlights:

– #1 Contender for ICON World Title – Elimination Match: Shoot Taylor def. AC Mack, Carlie Bravo and Leon Ruff

– Chad Skywalker & Jada Stone def. Richard King & Ashley D’Amboise

– Adam Priest def. Jeremy Prophet

– Kevin Knight def. Ace Austin

– Abadon def. Janai Kai

– Lee Johnson def. Tre’ LeMar

– Russell Twins (Kameron & Allen Russell) def. Culture Inc (Eli Knight & Malik Bosede)

– Queen Aminata def. KiLynn King

– ICON World Championship: Baron Black (c) def. “Speedball” Mike Bailey