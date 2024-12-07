Bayley Addresses Absence From Friday’s WWE SmackDown

Following this week’s WWE SmackDown, fans were asking where one of the major stars was and why she missed the broadcast.

Despite Bayley’s absence from the broadcast, WWE announced that she will face Chelsea Green in the semi-finals of the women’s US Title match on next week’s SmackDown. Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Bayley, Naomi, and Iyo Sky defeated The Judgment Day (Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez), Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton, and Candice LeRae in WarGames at the WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event one week ago.

Bayley claimed on this week’s episode of The SmackDown LowDown that she needed the week off to recover from the injuries she sustained at WarGames.

“What are you doing, telling them I’m not 100%? Are you working for Chelsea Green, dude? I don’t think anyone’s 100% coming out of war games. That match is so brutal. We all know the stakes we take. All the risks we take just by joining the teams and being a part of it. I was in there from the very beginning, starting with Nia Jax. It took a toll. But let’s just say I’m happy that I got this week off to rest, okay? I get to rest. I get to study. I get to watch some Chelsea Green matches.”