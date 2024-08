WWE star Bayley appeared on UpUpDownDown at Fanatics Fest NYC, where she talked about a nuumber of topics including possibly bringing back her “Ding Dong, Hello” talk show segment.

Bayley said, “Some people destroyed my Ding Dong, Hello Show (door). Do you guys want the Ding Dong, Hello Show back?”

“I bet we could find a new door. Hit up a Home Depot or something. I’ll see what I can do.”

You can check out Bayley’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)