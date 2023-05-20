Bayley Addresses The WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Being Vacated

As PWMania.com previously reported, the WWE women’s tag team titles have been vacated due to an injury to Liv Morgan.

Bayley, who will face Iyo Sky in a four-way tag team match to determine new champions, issued the following statement on Twitter:

“These titles have been through A LOT. The ones who’ve held them know the pride and sometimes the extreme struggle that comes with them. But we keep fighting for them, we take a stand for them. Through injuries, break ups and hopeful opportunities…..there’s magic in there waiting.”