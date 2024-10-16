Bayley Believes Chad Gable Is A Future World Champion

From her time at NXT to the main roster, Bayley has led the WWE women’s division for more than ten years.

Bayley is coming off a successful Women’s Title reign that ended when Queen of the Ring Tournament winner Nia Jax defeated her for the title at SummerSlam. They had a rematch at Bad Blood, and Jax retained the title with the help of Tiffany Stratton.

Bayley used Twitter to praise Chad Gable, who signed a new contract with WWE earlier this year. Gable worked with WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER at a recent WWE house show.

The top WWE star believes Gable has the potential to become World Champion. She wrote, “Watching Gunther vs Chad Gable tonight made me really excited to inevitably see @WWEGable as World Heavyweight champion someday. Such a special performer! But until then….What a match.”