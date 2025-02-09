Bayley Calls For Consistency In WWE Women’s Division In 2025

WWE veteran Bayley spoke with ComicBook.com on various topics, including what she wants from the company’s women’s division in 2025.

Bayley said, “Man, I just want consistency. We struggled a lot with the Women’s Tag Team Titles, having the consistency of being on shows and tag teams to participate in matches. Now we’re kind of getting in the flow of that, Bianca has held those titles with both partners so well.”

On wanting to see that same level with the women’s Intercontinental and U.S. Titles:

“But I just want to see the same with the women’s Intercontinental, with the women’s U.S. Championship consistency. I want to see girls pushing themselves to get to that next level. I want to see other girls getting opportunities, and I want to see those titles on pay-per-views.”

You can check out Bayley’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)