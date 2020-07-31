Bayley Comments On Ember Moon’s Recent Remarks About WWE Putting All The Titles On She And Sasha Banks

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion & SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley recently spoke with Graham Matthews of Bleacher Report and responded to recent criticism from Ember Moon, who has been out of action with an Achilles tear since September of last year. During a recent Twitch stream, Moon commented on last week’s RAW match that saw Bayley’s partner Sasha Banks capture the RAW Women’s Title from Asuka, in what was also Kairi Sane’s final appearance for the company. Bayley and Banks made history with this match as they became the first female duo in WWE history to hold singles titles while holding tag team titles together.

Moon said, “Sasha and Bayley have done a great job with the limited roster, but there are too many people sitting at home to tie up all the titles with two people. I was kind of upset. The match was superb, but I don’t like the fact that knowing it was Kairi’s last appearance. I don’t know if that’s the way you should go.”

Bayley responded to those comments and said she feels like she can relate to where Moon is coming from.

“That’s my first time hearing it, but I can understand the frustration on the outside,” Bayley said. “Number one, Ember Moon’s not even there and seeing everything going on. She knows how good we are, she’s been in the ring with us, she’s teamed with us. But someone’s got to do it. If not us, then who?”

Bayley continued and said someone h as to take control because no one is stepping up to the plate. She challenged Moon to do something about it.

“Somebody’s got to take control of this division,” she said. “Someone’s got to take control of the company because no one’s stepping up to the plate, and Sasha and I have been up to bat for years and years and years. We’re knocking it out of the park. Sorry, Ember Moon, but if you want to do something about it, come do something about it.”

Bayley also said she doesn’t believe the circumstances brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, and WWE taping shows without fans in the crowd, have had anything to do with the recent success she and Banks have had. She thinks things could have played out the same, no matter what. Bayley said they are just taking advantage of everyone else slacking off.

“I don’t know why it makes a difference if there’s fans or not,” she said. “If anything, it’s only harder without the fans, so honestly, I think we’re just on a different wavelength than everybody else right now. We just think so much differently and we’re taking advantage of everybody slacking because of the pandemic era or the PC era, whatever everyone’s calling it. We’re picking up everyone’s slack, and now we’re reaping all the benefits.”