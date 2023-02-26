Bayley Comments On Sasha Banks Potentially Returning To WWE

Bayley recently spoke with Ariel Helwani for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Bayley commented on her former tag team partner Sasha Banks, now known as Mercedes Mone, potentially returning to WWE:

“I’ll say yes. Because I mean, this is her home. This is her dream, and I love to see what she’s doing and what she’s going to be doing over the next few months. She’s going to literally take over the world, take the world by storm, but I know this is her home and where her heart is. By her heart, I mean me, so she needs to come back to me, you know? I need her, I need my travel partner, but I’m gonna say yes like I’ll never give up hope that she’ll come back.”

Bayley was also asked about Mercedes’ relationship with Triple H:

“Honestly, I don’t know. She’s a little private about that stuff. We talk about a lot, but she’s very private when it comes to that situation.”

You can watch the complete interview below:



(h/t to Robert DeFelice for the transcription)