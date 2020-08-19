Bayley Comments On The WWE Horsewomen and Their Competitiveness, More

During a recent appearance on the “Swerve City” podcast, Bayley commented on the WWE Horsewomen, the competitiveness between the four women, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On the competitiveness between the Horsewomen: “I think the competition is what made us stand out, or made us get to the level we did. It was like, you know Charlotte and Sasha were main eventing shows for a long time … so it was like, obviously we love each other and we’re there for each other. But it’s like, ‘Damn, I wish I was in that title picture with you,’ or ‘I wish I had the title.’ So it was always friendly, but it was always like, in your mind, ‘Dude, I’m better than you. And I know that I am, I just need the match to prove it, I need the opportunity to prove it.’ But that was all of our heads. And we all knew it, it’s not like we were talking s**t behind — I don’t know what we can say here? We weren’t talking crap behind each other’s back or anything. We knew what we were there for. And that’s what made it awesome.”

On not getting to the top as quick as Banks and Flair: “I think Becky and I during this time were kind of the underdogs of this group. We were always the underdogs, and it was like, we didn’t know why. We were the biggest babyfaces, I think. Becky was getting great reactions. It took her a while, it took me a while character-wise, but we were always just trying, trying, trying, trying. But once Becky got that match at one of the Takeovers, and you know I had matches with Becky and Charlotte and stuff. It just took time. But we all needed each other, for sure.”

