Bayley Credits NXT’s Intimacy For Shaping Her Connection With Fans

WWE star Bayley spoke with The Orlando Sentinel about several topics, including her early days in NXT and the crowd’s interaction.

Bayley said, “It’s the intimacy we had with the crowd there, you couldn’t fake it, couldn’t just cruise by and hope this will look good on TV, whether it was your match or your ring entrance. When you’re making eye-to-eye contact with fans and can hear any conversation, it keeps you honest, it really taught me that if I show what I’m really feeling, you can’t fool anybody. I carry that with me, it really helps me connect with myself through the art of WWE.”