Bayley Declares Herself For 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble Match

Two stars declared themselves for the 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble Match during Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW on Netflix.

Former Smackdown star Bayley made her first appearance on RAW as a new brand member and told Cathy Kelley in a backstage interview that she was declaring herself for the match. After declaring herself for the match, Nia Jax then confronted Bayley and said she would be winning this year. Bayley and Jax are the only two declared for the Women’s Royal Rumble thus far.

The 2025 WWE Royal Rumble PLE will occur on Saturday, February 1, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.