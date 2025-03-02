Bayley Discusses Emotional Royal Rumble Win & Iconic Sign-Pointing Photo

WWE star Bayley appeared on WWE Playback to discuss several topics, including her 2024 Royal Rumble win.

Bayley said, “That was the craziest feeling. Yeah, I didn’t realize how long I was in there, but I think I was more surprised by the reaction that I got. Because I was so mean to so many people and the fans were just ready for it. We just had such a good story going into this.”

On her favorite part:

“My favorite part was pointing to the sign and then like, well, I didn’t see this at the time, but now there’s a picture where everybody’s pointing to the sign as well. I was ready for it. I will never get another night like that.”

You can check out Bayley’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)