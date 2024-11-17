Bayley Discusses Mentally Preparing For The Royal Rumble Match

WWE star Bayley spoke with The Vegas Film Critic on a number of topics, including mentally preparing for the Royal Rumble Match.

Bayley said, “Yeah, it’s honestly, I’ve learned throughout the years, that it’s more mental for me. So like, you know, we train all year long. We don’t have any off off seasons or anything so we’re always in my opinion we’re always in tip-top shape but for the Rumble, you know, you kind of every year I’ve seen, I just want to be in there longer. Like I want to get in there sooner and I want to be in there longer and I want to eliminate more women every year. So like, that’s how I look at it. Just trying to get better every single year.”

On her first Royal Rumble:

“You know, my first year I was say, number 27, and I only eliminated one person where, like, as the years went on, I got in earlier, so I was in there a little bit longer, eliminated more girls every single year until finally, you know, you win the big one. But it is a very different mental preparation than just a normal match because you could either be in there for 30 seconds, 30 minutes, or an hour. You never know.”

You can check out Bayley’s comments in the video below.

