Bayley Hints at Making a WWE NXT Return

WWE star Bayley has hinted that she may return to NXT for a match following Tuesday’s episode.

Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez were featured on this week’s show as part of a Grayson Waller Effect segment to take their feud to the next level. Waller made the announcement that in two weeks, Jade and Perez will choose their respective opponents for the upcoming match, and he stated that the entire WWE roster is fair game.

They have a match scheduled for the Halloween Havoc special on October 22nd. There has been talk about the possibility of WWE using a star from their main roster in one of the matches against NXT talent. Bayley has put herself out there as a possible candidate by tweeting:

Anyone on the roster huh….? https://t.co/Y2Ql8Naopp — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) October 5, 2022

She also tweeted:

Hey Toxic….too bad you lost. Maybe you’d like a different Tag Team Title shot… https://t.co/qtvh5bb7PZ — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) October 5, 2022

In order to boost NXT’s ratings this year, a number of main roster stars made guest appearances on NXT TV. These stars included AJ Styles, Bobby Roode, Natalya, and Dolph Ziggler, among others. During the episode of NXT that aired on Tuesday, WWE had Butch and Ridge Holland of the Brawling Brutes compete against Pretty Deadly for the NXT Tag Team Championship. However, they were unsuccessful due to interference from Imperium.

The last time Bayley appeared on NXT TV was in June 2020, when she and Sasha Banks defended the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles against Shotzi and Tegan Nox (Nixon Newell).