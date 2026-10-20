Bayley Makes Surprise Appearance At Big Time Wrestling’s 30th Anniversary Show

WWE star Bayley made a surprise appearance at Big Time Wrestling’s 30th anniversary event this past weekend in San Jose, California, honoring the company that helped launch her career. The event also featured notable wrestlers such as Rob Van Dam, Andrade El Idolo, Mustafa Ali, Bandido, Mike Bailey, and Zoey Serrano.

According to F4WOnline.com, Bayley expressed her gratitude to the fans for their support during her promo. She then served as the guest referee for a match between Aaron Solo and WWE ID talent Chazz “Starboy” Hall. During the match, Solo attempted to use a title belt to strike Hall, but Bayley intervened and accidentally hit Solo instead. This mistake allowed Hall to take advantage and secure the victory after delivering a series of impressive moves.

Hall took to his Twitter (X) account and wrote, “I thought I was hallucinating. Won the BTW championship and played air guitar with Bayley!”