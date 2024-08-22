Bayley Names Who She Considers To Be Her Dream Opponent

WWE star Bayley spoke to NYC Demon Diva on a number of topics, including who she considers to be her dream opponent.

Bayley said, “I mean, everybody keeps bringing up Jordynne Grace just because she is awesome. You know, she did great in the Rumble. It was fun to watch her go, and I really appreciate the way she carried herself in the locker room. So that showed me a lot just at the Rumble.”

On Grace’s performance against Roxanne Perez at NXT Battleground:

“Then, watching her stuff with Roxanne, I believe they should have been the main event [of WWE NXT Battleground]. That’s not a knock on the main event. It’s just because they killed it, and it was a very special match. I feel like that’s probably one of the easiest ones that we can make happen on a main Raw or SmackDown-type show, and it’s just off the top of my head.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)