Bayley Names WWE NXT Wrestler She Believes Has The Potential To Become A Big Star

WWE star Bayley recently appeared on Dr. Beau Hightower’s YouYube channel for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, she was asked who she has her sights set on in NXT. Wrestlers like Carmelo Hayes, Pretty Deadly, and Zoey Stark were mentioned. Hayes, who will face NXT Champion Bron Breakker for the title at Stand & Deliver this April, has been mentioned as a possible main roster call-up.

“There’s a lot here actually. I think they [fans] already…they could see it already but Carmelo Hayes is one of the guys I would definitely say you could bet money on that he’s gonna be a big star and be on WrestleMania and SummerSlam and all the big shows and be a champion for years to come because I’m pretty sure he’s still very young. I love Pretty Deadly,” Bayley stated. “I think they’re a super entertaining tag team, really good. They’re from the UK. They bring such a different style and perspective on what we do and their matches. And then for the girls, I’m just like a huge momma. I just love all of them, well not all of them. Indi Hartwell, Cora Jade, Roxanne Perez. Zoey Stark is super talented.”

Bayley also gave her Mount Rushmore of pro wrestling, but instead of the typical four, she gave five wrestlers.

“I think it will be the ones who got me there or who I wouldn’t be here without them. I’m going to say Macho Man [Randy Savage], Lita, Sasha Banks, or Mercedes Mone, yeah she’s…I really wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for [Mone]. It’s hard to think when you do this,” Bayley stated. “I want to say Stone Cold [Steve Austin], he changed the game, and Eddie Guerrero.”

You can check out the complete interview below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)