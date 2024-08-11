Bayley On The “Bayley Buddies”: “They’re Not Going To Come Back. They’re Dead”

WWE star Bayley spoke with Ring the Belle on a number of topics, including the fact that the inflatable “Bayley Buddies” she used to have as part of her entrance are dead and never coming back.

Bayley said, “No. They’re not going to come back. They’re dead. I moved on. That was a chapter 10 years ago, you know? Like, it’s time to move on. Maybe something else, though. Maybe if I have a blow-up of something else. Yeah, maybe they’re like blow-up basketball hoops so I can freaking swish in front of everybody on the ramp.”

You can check out Bayley’s comments in the video below.

