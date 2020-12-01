Bayley On Why It’s Difficult Being A Babyface In Wrestling, & More

In a recent edition of Table Talk, Bayley discussed the challenges of changing from babyface to heel, her hugger character, and much more. You can read her comments below.

Bayley on the challenges of changing from babyface to her heel persona:

“At first it was definitely hard. I thought being in this character and not having to be this hugger anymore, not having to be so happy all the time – I thought it was gonna help me conserve my energy to not have to turn it on so much every night because after a while, it gets a little tough. You really have to give it 200 percent when you’re known as this happy, bubbly character. But it’s just as hard to try to change my whole personality and try to just be pissed off all the time and to be angry all the time and find reasons to be angry. Luckily, before the whole pandemic happened, I was able to get in runs on live events and get some runs in on tours to kind of get that practice. But it was definitely hard to switch. It was harder than I thought it was gonna be, but now, it’s so much fun. I think I’ve found my niche in it where I can find a piece of my personality in it and be able to use that and make that bigger.”

Bayley on her hugger character and why it’s difficult playing a babyface in wrestling:

“I was really lucky because typically – being a good guy is so hard. It’s so hard to get people to like you, it’s so hard to get people to cheer for you. It’s like, ‘Why would I cheer for you? What’s so cool about you?’ Luckily, I was able to connect at a very early age in my career to connect with the fans and connect with a lot of kids. Even grown men I think just loved the fact that I was just a dork and had a side ponytail, and they thought it was funny to wear a shirt that said “I’m a hugger.” So, I was so lucky in that sense, and I think that’s why a lot of people thought it was gonna be difficult for me to make that switch. I did too, but luckily, I was able to overcome that challenge I think. I’m still in the process of it all, but it’s been fun.”

