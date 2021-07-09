Bayley Out Of Action For 9 Months

WWE has announced that Bayley suffered an injury while training and will be out of action for 9 months. A replacement will be named for her SmackDown Women’s Championship match against Bianca Belair at Money in the Bank.

WWE announced the following-

Bayley out approximately nine months after sustaining injury while training

WWE Digital has learned that Bayley sustained an injury while training for her WWE Money in the Bank match against Bianca Belair and will be out approximately nine months.

A suitable replacement for the SmackDown Women’s Title Match will be announced tonight on FOX.

Tune in to SmackDown at 8/7 C and follow WWE social channels for the latest updates.