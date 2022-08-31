Bayley Possibly Getting New WWE Theme Music

It would appear that Bayley will be getting a new entrance theme song in the near future.

Def Rebel, the music production company that composes theme songs for WWE, recently posted a photo on its Instagram stories. If you look carefully, the image on the right side of the monitor is the album art for Bayley’s current theme. Indicating that this could be a new song for her.

Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY (formerly known as Io Shirai) made their return to WWE programming after Triple H introduced the new faction at SummerSlam. This move was a statement move made by Triple H. They’ve been pushed as a top act since then.

As a result of Kai and SKY’s loss in the finals of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament to Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah, WWE was subjected to criticism. Many people were of the opinion that SKY and Kai should have won the titles rather than the babyface team.

In a six-woman tag match that will take place this coming Saturday at Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Bayley, Kai, and SKY will compete against Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka.

You can check out the photo below: