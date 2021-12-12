Bayley Provides Update On Her Recovery From Injury

Bayley, who has been out of action since she suffered an ACL injury in July, provided an update during an Instagram live streeam:

“People are asking how my knee is. So my knee is doing great, my leg’s doing great, my ankle’s doing great, my calf is doing great, my shin is doing great, my hip is doing great. My mind is doing great, so I mean it’s only a matter of time and I’m not gonna tell you when and I don’t want all these idiots watching to know when. But, I’m gonna be coming back soon, maybe, you know and y’all better be ready. Better be ready.”

Bayley was injured during a training session for WWE’s return to live touring. At the time, it was believed that she would be out of action for around nine months which would put her return at around March of 2022. On November 27th, Bayley published a photo of herself on crutches.