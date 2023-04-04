Bayley Pulled From Post-WrestleMania RAW “At The Last Minute”

Damange CTRL (Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai) were defeated by Becky Lynch, Lita, and Trish Stratus at WWE Wrestlemania 39 on Saturday. Following the event, Bayley tweeted the following:

“And sometimes the most romantic love story comes to an end. Bye.”

Bayley was supposed to join Damage CTRL for their match against Raquel and Liv Morgan on WWE RAW following WrestleMania 39, according to Fightful.com. It was noted that Bayley was dropped from the show “at the last minute,” with no explanation provided. Bayley’s name was not mentioned at all during RAW.

Liv Morgan vs. Dakota Kai vs. Piper Niven and Candice LeRae vs. Raquel vs. Iyo Sky were two triple threat matches originally scheduled but scrapped, according to Fightful.

You can check out Bayley’s tweet and highlights from RAW below: