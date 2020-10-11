Bayley Reacts To Hell In A Cell Match With Sasha Banks, Top 10 SmackDown Moments

– Bayley took to Twitter today, reacting to having to defend her SmackDown women’s title against Sasha Banks inside a Hell in a Cell match. She said,

“My back is freakin done for. And that dumbass Sasha Banks thinks it’s a good idea to lock us inside Hell in a Cell. Well I guarantee I’m going to do what Becky and Charlotte couldn’t do, I’m ending Sasha for good.”

– You can check out the “Top 10 Moments” from Friday night’s WWE SmackDown broadcast below: