Bayley Reflects On NXT’s Women’s Division Becoming Its Own Powerhouse

WWE star Bayley spoke with Going Ringside on a number of topics, including how the NXT Women’s division has evolved since she came to the main roster.

Bayley said, “When we were in NXT, we were… what we had to look up to was you guys on Raw and SmackDown like [Alicia] Fox and [Natalya], Tamina, Naomi — all these women on RAW and SmackDown, that was our goal. But now in NXT it’s cool to see where some of the girls are like, ‘Okay, we’re the new Four Horsewomen’ or ‘Who do you think would be the Four Horsewomen in NXT’ — it’s like nice to see that it’s still alive there.”

You can check out Bayley’s comments in the video below.