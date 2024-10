WWE star Bayley appeared on the Rob Brown Show to discuss a number of topics, including getting emotional just before she turned heel and destroyed the “Bayley Buddies.”

Bayley said, “There was a moment…before I went out that I was like ‘Oh my god.’ I needed to move on.”

On using an axe to destroy the buddies:

“It was the weirdest thing…they had to like customize an ax for me. I don’t know why they didn’t give me a real ax.”

