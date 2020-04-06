Bayley Rolls Around With Title After Wrestlemania 36; Her Way Of Mocking 2019 Rumors?

SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley retained her title over Lacey Evans, Tamina Snuka, Naomi and Sasha Banks in a Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match at WrestleMania 36 Night Two, last eliminating Evans to get the win after an assist from Banks.

Above is video of Kayla Braxton catching up with Bayley after the match. The champ was in rare form as she called out Paige, who announced the title match on SmackDown a few weeks ago.

“Ha! Yes, I did [retain the title]. Go get Paige, tell her right now. Bring her up on the Titantron. Go Skype her, go FaceTime her because that’s the only way she likes to communicate,” Bayley said. “Right, Paige? I don’t care what matches she has to make. I thought you [Kayla] were going to be in the match? Where’s Renee Young, huh? It’s an open invitation. I would’ve whooped you too, Kayla. Tell Paige that. What was your question, I forgot. There’s a lot going on. I had to face four other women and there’s only one of me, if you didn’t notice, including my best friend, which means that’s like 100 people versus me. Because there’s like… that’s a lot, it’s a lot of stress. I’ve had a big year.”

Bayley, who said she’s lost count of how long she’s been champion, then thanked Kayla for congratulating her. WWE currently recognizes Bayley’s title reign at 178 days.

On a related note, it looks like Bayley is mocking the rumors that came out of WrestleMania 35 last year.

As seen below, the champ took to Twitter last night after Night Two and tweeted a video that shows her rolling around on the floor with the title. This appears to be Bayley mocking rumors that came out of WrestleMania in 2019, which said Bayley and Banks were making a scene on the floor backstage, loudly complaining about losing the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles to The IIconics.