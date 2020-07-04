Bayley Says Asuka Is “Done For” On Monday, Notes On Bray Wyatt and Xavier Woods

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

– The WWE Network has added several carousel selections. They include Bray Wyatt, Great American Bash, and some July 4th-themed Patriotic Moments.

– As PWMania.com previously reported, there will be a Champion vs. Champion match featuring Bayley and Asuka next week on RAW. Bayley took to Twitter today, hyping the match. She said,

“Asuka is done for.”

– You can check out the latest edition of Xavier Woods’ “Mario Kart Let’s Play” below. In this episode, he plays against some professional players:

