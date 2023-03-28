Bayley Says She Wants To Start Her Own Wrestling School

Bayley has a lot of pro wrestling knowledge.

And she wants to share it.

The women’s wrestling star and leader of Damage CTRL recently appeared as a guest on the “Cool To Be You” podcast for an interview, during which she spoke about her aspirations of starting her own pro wrestling school.

“I still have a lot to do with WWE,” Bayley stated during the interview. “I don’t think I’ve done exactly everything I want to do as far as making sure the future is good and that girls and women coming up are going to be set and that they didn’t have to worry about a thing in the division.”

Bayley continued, “I want to make sure IYO and Dakota get on their way and have their moments and championships. One day, I will start a wrestling school and that’s what I’m most excited about these days.”

