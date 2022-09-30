Bayley Sounds Off On WarGames At Survivor Series, Candice LeRae, Extreme Rules

Bayley recently appeared as a guest on the Die Woche program for an in-depth interview covering her work in front of the WWE Universe since making her return and forming the Damage CTRL faction.

During the discussion, the women’s wrestling star spoke about her plans to defend against Candice LeRae first if she captures a championship at WWE Extreme Rules, as well as her thoughts on WarGames at WWE Survivor Series.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on these topics with her thoughts.

On her plans to defend against Candice LeRae first if she captures a championship at WWE Extreme Rules: “Well you know who would be number one I guess? Candice LeRae [is who I would defend the Raw Women’s Title against if I win at Extreme Rules]. She showed up. She won in like what? A minute-thirty seconds? Nikki [A.S.H.] had a little meltdown. She’s not really there fully mentally and that’s the only reason Candice was able to get the upper hand is because Nikki is going through a lot… But Candice LeRae, I know she’s gonna walk in here and think that she’s gonna take over this division because she’s super popular and she is trending and I hyped her up a lot so she can thank me. I mean I probably got her-her job back, let’s be honest. I tweeted about her so much.”

On WarGames at Survivor Series and who she would want Damage CTRL to team up with: “I’m gonna go with Rhea Ripley [Bayley said when asked who she would want to join Damage CTRL in a WarGames match]. Doesn’t seem like she has any fear right now and I like it and I am going to take Tamina. Nobody meaner and she has the most experience, she’s got literally nothing to lose. I would much rather do WarGames [than champion versus champion] because that’s something I’ve never done before and I wanna do everything in the WWE so I would definitely wanna do WarGames instead. No offense to Liv [Morgan] or Ronda [Rousey].”

Check out the complete Bayley interview from Die Woche via the Instagram video embedded below. H/T to POST Wrestling for transcribing the above quotes.