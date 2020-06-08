Bayley Tells Fans To Stop Calling Her “Bayley 2 Belts”

New WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley is trending on Twitter this afternoon over comments she made about being a dual champion today. Bayley took to Twitter and declared that she is not Becky Lynch’s replacement, and should not be referred to as “Bayley 2 Belts” as Lynch once was.

“SHEEP!!!!! you better stop calling me “Bayley 2 Belts”!!!!!!!!! I’m not a Becky Lynch replacement!!!!!!! Instead, you can refer to me as BAYLEY DOS STRAPS!!!!!! Your loving Role Model! Thank you and good day!!!! #raw #SmackDown #nxt,” she wrote.