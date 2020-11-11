Bayley Tells Sasha Banks They Are Done For Now

Bayley says she is done with SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks, at least for now. After losing the title to her friend and former tag team partner at the recent WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view, and then losing the rematch on last Friday’s SmackDown, Bayley took to Twitter this week and issued a message to Banks.

She wrote:

“I’m done with you….FOR NOW!!!!!!!! Because this isn’t over until I SAY it’s over. After all, I’ve always thrived without you”

WWE has not revealed what is next for Bayley, but Banks is apparently headed for a feud with Carmella.