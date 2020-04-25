Bayley Thanks Vince McMahon For Comments On Bad Raw Segment From 2017

As noted, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon appeared during last night’s Triple H 25th Anniversary Celebration with WWE Hall of Famers The Game and Shawn Michaels during the closing segment to SmackDown on FOX. While joking about Triple H’s career, Vince apparently indicated that Triple H had a hand in the infamous “This Is Your Life” segment on Bayley from 2017, during her RAW feud with Alexa Bliss, which you can see above. The segment received a significant amount of negative feedback from fans, and has been called one of the worst segments WWE has done in the past few years.

Vince mentioned how there was nothing but “crickets” for the Bayley segments, and added that the bad segment was not the fault of the current SmackDown Women’s Champion. Bayley took to Twitter after Vince giving her vindication, and thanked him.

“Thank you, Vince! IT WASN’T MY FAULT #SmackDownOnFox,” she wrote.

You can see Bayley’s full tweet below with a clip from the segment: