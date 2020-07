Bayley vs. Kairi Sane is now confirmed for tonight’s WWE Raw. This could be the final match for Sane as she is reportedly wrapping up her current WWE run with today’s tapings. It’s also possible that she appears on next Monday’s Raw because it is also being taped today.

Here is the updated line up for tonight’s Raw. Be sure to join us for live PBP coverage at 8 PM Eastern Time-

-Unsanctioned Match: The Big Show vs. Randy Orton

-Seth Rollins vs. Aleister Black

-Kairi Sane vs. Bayley