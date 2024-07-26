Bayley vs. Meiko Satomura For Women’s Title Set For WWE Supershow In Japan

Bayley vs. Meiko Satomura for the WWE Women’s Championship will take place later this week in Japan.

At the July 26 WWE Supershow in Tokyo, the Japanese women’s wrestling legend teamed with Bayley, Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill to take on Damage CTRL and Tiffany Stratton.

During the 7/26 show in Tokyo this morning, it was announced that Satomura will square off against WWE Women’s Champion Bayley in singles action at the 7/27 Tokyo show.