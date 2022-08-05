Bayley Wants the WWE Female Locker Room United and Women’s Tag Team Titles Back

WWE star Bayley recently spoke on After The Bell with Corey Graves for an in-depth conversation about various topics. During the discussion, Bayley talked about wanting to unite the WWE female locker room and bring back the women’s tag team titles:

“It’s going to be a long road, just putting things together and trying to show certain people, or trying to get the whole locker room on the same page. If we worked a little less selfishly if we kind of see the bigger picture. I feel like we’ve been in this tunnel of, we’re trying to show our bosses, ‘I have what it takes. No, I have what it takes.’ It turns us against each other. No, let’s show them all what we can do. If we all show them that we can get along and do a show and we’re not going to complain about every little thing, then it will make them want to give us more because we’re easier to work with. There is a fine line between fighting for what you believe in and then trying to make the best out of every situation. I think I can help the girls that I bring in navigate these things to further the division. I want the tag titles to come back and play a very important role on the show.”

(h/t to Fightful for the transcription)