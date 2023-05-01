Bayley Wants WWE PLE Or TV Event In Paris, France Following Recent European Tour

This past week, WWE sent some of its main roster performers on the customary post-WrestleMania tour to Europe. WWE used to stay there for two weeks and tape both RAW and SmackDown there.

That has changed since the COVID-19 pandemic as weekly television is no longer recorded abroad.

WWE has started to hold PLEs (premium live events) outside of the US more frequently in recent years. Examples include Clash at the Castle in the UK last year and this Saturday’s Backlash in Puerto Rico.

Following the conclusion of the most recent tour, Bayley revealed that she wants to see the company travel to Paris for a PLE or TV event.

Shane “Hurricane” Helms put over the crowd at the Paris live event, tweeting, “I’ve been blessed to be around this biz for 35 yrs now and this past week’s UK Tour with @WWE was one of the best tours I’ve ever been a part of. I’m so proud of this roster & crew. They were all fantastic! And Paris, France is now in the convo for best wrestling crowds ever.”

In response, Bayley responded, “PLE or TV in Paris, please.”

You can check out the aforementioned tweets below: