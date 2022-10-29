Bayley Wants WWE to Introduce a Mid-Card Women’s Championship

From being a champion in NXT to being on the main roster, Bayley has accomplished everything in the WWE.

WWE added the Women’s Tag Team Titles to the RAW and SmackDown Women’s Titles after persistent demands from Bayley, Sasha Banks, and other women. However, Bayley wants a mid-card championship for women in WWE, which is not currently available.

Speaking to Riju Dasgupta of SportsKeeda, Bayley expressed her belief that WWE will eventually introduce this title.

“I mean, it wouldn’t hurt. It would be nice to have another title. I think it’s just going to take time. When we wanted those Women’s Tag Team Titles, it took a long time, and it took someone actually fighting for them. If that’s what we want, someone has to stand up for it and really fight for it and prove that it’s going to be a benefit for the division.”

At WWE Crown Jewel next Saturday, Bayley will compete against Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship in a Last Woman Standing match.

You can watch the complete interview below:



(h/t to Wrestling News for the transcription)