Bayley’s Shares Advice To New Women Signing With WWE

During an appearance on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, Bayley gave advice to new women that are signing with WWE:

“NXT is so awesomely different now than it was as far as the women. I would say I had such a struggle with thinking I needed to be so girly and womanly and dress a certain way and show up in high heels and dresses. It really just made me uncomfortable. Wearing a dress in promo class made me feel uncomfortable, so I probably looked uncomfortable, which made me even more uncomfortable to even speak because I didn’t feel comfortable in my own outfit.

And AJ Lee, I met her within my first six months there, and she helped me so much which was when my character really started kicking off. You have to be yourself and whatever they want from you, meet them halfway. I wish I could tell myself it’s OK to be you. They hired you, they didn’t hire you thinking she’ll look great in a dress or high heels. They hired you because of what you had to offer. So, I know it’s better now and the door is way open for the women, but I just hope everybody first getting signed, be yourself because that’s the reason you’re there.”