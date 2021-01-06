Bayley’s Younger Brother Found After Going Missing Yesterday

Bayley’s younger brother Jeremy Martinez has been found after going missing on Monday morning.

The WWE SmackDown Superstar took to Instagram earlier and asked fans for help in finding her brother, who went missing at around 7:08am on Monday morning at Fort Lewis Military Base in Lakewood, Washington. That post has been deleted as Bayley posted a follow-up this evening, saying her brother was found within 90 second of posting the original request.

“Wow that was fast,” she wrote. “We have located my brother within 90 seconds after posting. Thank you all for the love.”

There’s no word yet on what led to Jeremy’s disappearance in the first place. Bayley’s original post noted that the 29 year old was driving a 4 door white Subaru with tinted windows. She asked people with information on his whereabouts to call the Military Police on base.

You can see Bayley’s full follow-up Instagram post below, along with original posts from Liv Morgan, WWE On FOX, and a supporter:

If you have any info please contact JBLM CID office on Fort Lewis base

1 (253)-967-3151 https://t.co/12tUF0E5gp — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) January 5, 2021